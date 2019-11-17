Discussion
Hello fellow product hunters! 🖖 After working in the tech industry for more than a decade, we were concerned by the fact that capable and skilful individuals were having issues focusing on their tasks and doing deep work. Our research led us to the conclusion that this is mostly due to distractions and interruptions. Not having found a tool or app that works the way we believe it should, we decided to build the one we'd love to use. User research revealed that a lot of people face the same productivity issues as us, so being in the fortunate place to be able to create the things we want to see in the world, we decided to build it and share it with everyone. Thus Seque was born, out of passion and dedication! Seque helps you plan, focus and optimize your time so that you can get more done in less time. Work distraction-free immersed in deep focus blocks. One task at a time. Increase your productivity by knowing when you work at peak performance. Get started today and see an immediate improvement in the way you work. Seque features: Plan -Input and manage tasks. -Individual task times lets you decide how long to spend on each task. -Set your daily focus goal and control your productivity. Focus -Calendar integration lets others know you are focused. -Full-screen timer view blocks out in-person distractions. -Focus streaks encourage you to use the app every day to continue to increase your overall productivity. -Earn achievements for reaching your goals and increase your focus times. Optimize -Get progress reports and productivity trends to see when you work best. -Plan your day around when and how you get the most done. -See analytic charts by day, week, month, and year so you can drill down into your productivity. Additionally -No logins or registrations. Just start using it and we’ll make sure that all your iOS devices are synced via iCloud. -Fully optimized to accessibility standards. -Dark mode available. -Achievements. We are planning to support Seque with new feature updates, Siri integration on iOS, a full Apple Watch app and to build the Web and Android versions in the months to come. We hope you'll enjoy Seque and we would love to hear your thoughts on it!
