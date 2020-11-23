discussion
Nick Swan
MakerFounder, SanityCheck
Hi everyone, My name is Nick and I'm the founder (and solo bootstrapper) of SEOTesting.com. This tool use to be called SanityCheck.io, but was rebuilt from scratch and re-positioned to focus on SEO testing. It uses the data available from the Google Search Console API to generate its reports and test results. There are two different testing options: 1, SEO tests that compare time periods either side of a change to calculate results. 2, Split tests that compare a test group of urls against a control group of urls. As well as the SEO testing side of thing, there are reports for finding: - pages that would benefit from context expansion - new topic and sub-topic ideas to support existing pages - click through rate optimization opportunities - thin content - keyword cannibalization and lots more. There are 3 groups of users who find SEOTesting.com really useful SEO Agencies: Using the testing framework to demonstrate ROI to clients and help grow retainers Test site changes on sub-sections of a site, before an entire site rollout. In-house SEO: Using SEO testing to report to management monthly progress and work underway. Content based affiliate sites: Using the query based reports to come up with new content and sub-topic ideas. Click through rate optimization for money based pages. Please let me know if you have any questions or feedback in the comments.
