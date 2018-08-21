SEO Tool by StoryChief
Increase ranking of your Stories by applying real-time tips
#2 Product of the DayToday
StoryChief.io is an Editorial Software for Startups, SEO Marketers and Editorial teams who want to publish their stories multi-channel in seconds.
Around the web
How Story Chief solves your duplicate content issues | Story ChiefDuplicate content is a natural and inevitable byproduct in this age of content creation and distribution. Content marketing is the new gold, and any good content marketer will publish their story to as many channels as they can to reach the largest audience possible. This is where duplicate content and SEO issues arise.
Storychief
Advice for Startups and their Founders around Storytelling | Story ChiefThe greatest storytellers are those people who are able to get others to carry the message for them." -Susan Lindner, CEO and Founder of Emerging Media Inc. I first met Susan Lindner last month at The Next Web 2018 (TNW2018) in Amsterdam, when she delivered her keynote on the topic of Strategic Storytelling.
Storychief
Reviews
- Pros:
StoryChief does it again! Awesome SEO tool for all those blogging.Cons:
None I can think of right now
Want an SEO plugin for content across all your channels. Here's your chance.Jeroen Corthout ☕ has used this product for one year.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Valeri PotchekailovHunterPro@valeripotchekailov · I design stuff. Founder @ StoryChief.io
Meow Meow there! Storytellers often don't think about SEO because it's too technical or they don't have enough knowledge to optimize their copy. Your story might be great, but if it can't be found by search engines then it's a pity. That's why we've integrated an SEO Tool inside the editor so you can increase your ranking in Google and the readability of your Stories by applying real-time tips without tech knowledge. Once your story is ready you can publish it to multiple platforms with a click. It actually saves up to 4h per article... Check out the screencast of the SEO Tool : https://youtu.be/Smy1UbAxwrI WE WOULD LOVE YOUR FEEDBACK! Some of our cooler features (because we personally love them all) allows you to: 🤝 Approval & Collaboration flow for articles 👥 Trigger Ambassadors to re-share content 👩💻 Send out press releases to your journalist friends 🚀 Plan content in the Content Calendar Please sign up for a free account and start throwing your thoughts right at us, both good and bad. We are here to answer your questions all day long.
Upvote (4)Share·
Valeri PotchekailovHunterPro@valeripotchekailov · I design stuff. Founder @ StoryChief.io
Screencast for the SEO Tool can be found here: https://youtu.be/Smy1UbAxwrI
Upvote (4)Share·
Show collapsed comment
Darshit Shah@ladu91 · IOS Developer and passionate about UI/UX
Looks like need to work on editor, auto correction, link, and copy, paste content issues
Upvote (1)Share·
Valeri PotchekailovHunterPro@valeripotchekailov · I design stuff. Founder @ StoryChief.io
@ladu91 Hi there, thanks for your feedback. Can you please PM me the screenshot of the issues you are facing, it could be very valuable for us. Cause we can't reproduce the issues. Copy pasting goes well so is linking. Autocorrection, yes, we are talking with Grammarly at the moment.
Upvote (1)Share·
Valeri PotchekailovHunterPro@valeripotchekailov · I design stuff. Founder @ StoryChief.io
@ladu91 thanks again for your effort of sending the screencast! We've identified the issue. It is caused by the Ginger grammar checker you are using. Fixing it as we speak!
Upvote (1)Share·
Darshit Shah@ladu91 · IOS Developer and passionate about UI/UX
@valeripotchekailov Great!! Looking forward for more powerful tool.
Upvote (1)Share·
Chun Kay TangMaker@chunkaytang · Head of Sales at Story Chief
@valeripotchekailov @ladu91 Hi Darshit, we made a quick solution. You can disable Ginger while using Story Chief (I'll write you a mail with printscreen). The not so quick solution would be to support Ginger of course, so we've put in our Productboard. If there are more questions, don't hesitate to ask!
Upvote Share·
Darshit Shah@ladu91 · IOS Developer and passionate about UI/UX
@valeripotchekailov @chunkaytang Yes, Its working fine. I still need Ginger for my content. :(
Upvote Share·
🌟
Savelii Kovalenko@savelii · Marketing Manager, CleverPumpkin
Seems very useful and thanks for a free plan to give it a try.
Upvote (1)Share·
Chun Kay TangMaker@chunkaytang · Head of Sales at Story Chief
@savelii Hi Savelii, thanks. Just have a chat with us in case you have questions. You can use the free blog you get from us if you don't have a blog yet.
Upvote Share·