2 Reviews
Brian Dean
Maker
Hey Everyone 👋 I'm Brian Dean, founder of Backlinko. I’m really excited to share The SEO Marketing Hub with the PH community and hear your feedback, questions, and ideas. ☔️ The Problem It’s no secret that SEO is a super important channel for both startups and established businesses. The problem is: Learning SEO can be a giant pain. Sure, there’s a lot of helpful SEO content out there. But it’s scattered all over the place: blog posts, YouTube videos, podcast episodes, TK and more. Which makes it tricky to learn SEO in any sort of systematic way. Well, what if there was a way to learn SEO… in one place? Spoiler alert: that’s what we just built. 😃 🛠The Solution The SEO Marketing Hub 2.0 is a new free learning hub that contains over 41 resources for learning about: Keyword research On-site optimization Content marketing for SEO Technical SEO Link building And more All in all, this new hub contains 57k+ words, 700+ screenshots, and over 150 custom-designed diagrams, charts and visuals. I’m super excited to be on Product Hunt today! I’ll be around all day today to listen to any ideas and feedback you might have. Thanks!
Brian has compiled everything you need to know about SEO in one place. For FREE!
@sasha_dal_ponte Thank you!
Thank you Brian for the great initiative..
The best all-in-one resource I've seen to take my SEO game up to the next level. And it's all free!
@joshahowarth Thanks!
Awesome! Very good, free, understandable resource! Love it! Good place to start learning or just to search for specific info as all important topics seemed to be covered. Well done!