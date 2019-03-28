SEO Dub - AI-powered SEO audit and planning tool that:
-scan your and your competitor websites daily
-detects weaknesses
-tracks over 100K top ranking URLs
-use all of it to learn
-creates customized, step-by-step, easy to follow strategy
-help you win
Reviews
Discussion
Bart BochMakerPro@mrbartboch · Indie Hacker
Hello everyone. My name is Bart, and I am the creator of SEO Dub - AI-powered SEO audit and planning tool. Reason: SEO provides highly targeted traffic for websites that rank high, but there is a lot of uncertainty when it comes to deciding what's the best strategy. Problem: Custom made strategies that perform research and full audit on yours and your competition websites cost a lot. Without it, SEO is a bit like gambling. Solution: SEO Dub audits over 100,000 top ranking URLs each day to build a database. When you submit your URL to the system, it will scan your website and 100 top competitors. Then it will perform a full audit on you and your top 3 competitors each day. Using all the data gathered it will detect the most viable and least troublesome way to increase the rankings. It will hunt for your competitor weaknesses and turn them to your strengths. By generating an easy to follow to-do list it will allow you to reach the top rankings with the least effort needed. The longer SEO Dub is allowed to analyze your website, the better it gets. It can take even a few days before you will get your custom strategy - because SD takes its time to be sure, not to guess. SEO Dub is not a competition to the well-known SEO companies, it is actually using them to gather some data. We work with Moz, Majestic, Alexa, Semrush, and Ahrefs. Today is our launch day. And because PH has a special place in my heart, I am offering huge discounts! No coupons required! You can get $20 off our monthly packages and $200 off + 2 months free for annual ones. All for the life of the subscription!
