SEO Content Editor
Write and optimize site’s content based on SERP data
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
18 Reviews
Aleh Barysevich
Maker
Thank you @chrismessina for hunting us! ✌️ Hi, PH community! 😊 Today, we’d love to introduce a solution that can make the lives of SEOs and copywriters so much easier - the totally revamped Content Editor tool inside WebSite Auditor . Pain point we’re addressing: Writing good content is challenging, but making that content stand out in the search engine results can be an overwhelming task for even the most talented copywriters. They have to rely on SEO experts to get professional recommendations. SEOs, in their turn, have to spend hours to craft those copywriting tasks with recommendations that are clear and actionable. Our new Content Editor was designed so that copywriters and SEOs can have a much better experience writing and optimizing content. No more struggling with multiple tools to check pages, analyze competitors’ content, get on-page advice, create content and reports - all can be done inside the Content Editor module. What makes this tool unique: ✅ It’s built for SEOs and copywriters; ✅ it shows you the topic leader in your niche, ✅ it provides instant data-driven advice for a page's copy (based on multiple metrics); ✅ if you don’t have a page (or even a website), you may still use the tool to get content recommendations while you write; ✅ It supports almost all languages; ✅ It lets you create PDF reports with how-to guidelines for your copywriter. How the tool works: ➡️ First you create a project in WebSite Auditor. ➡️ Switch to the Content Analysis > Content Editor, pick the page you want to optimize and enter your target keywords. ➡️ Let the tool analyze your page and competitors’ content. ➡️ See how your page scored and get down to improving it! ➡️ Or simply save all on-page recommendations into PDF and send them to your copywriter. I guess you have dozens of questions, so feel free to head over to our website and get your free copy of WebSite Auditor. Try out the updated Content Editor and feel free to share your questions, thoughts, ideas, and suggestions! Aleh Barysevich (Founder and CTO) https://twitter.com/ab80
Upvote (5)Share
I've been waiting for this update for so long! That's a huge time-saver. Will give it a try right now Thanks guys!
Upvote (4)Share
@john_bricks Appreciate your support, Arthur! Feel free to share your thoughts after trying out the tool.
Upvote (1)Share
SEOing content has never been easier! A massive help in my copywriting tasks!
Upvote (4)Share
@jmiashkova So happy to hear this, Julia! 🙌
Great approach, love the idea of using the SERP data. Thanks!
Upvote (3)Share
@mesiremarga Thank you, Nathan! I hope you'll find the tool useful :)
sounds interesting. is it available as a standalone product?
Upvote (1)Share
@pete_malcevic Thanks for your comment, Pete! This tool is a built-in module in WebSite Auditor, so no, sorry, so far it's not available as a standalone product. But feel free to try it anyways :)