Founders Interviews: Dimitar Vidolov of Sensei School

Dimitar Vidolov has started a live, online cybersecurity school that charges $0 upfront, and expects nothing in return until you land a job paying at least $60,000 a year. Dimitar Vidolov: I'm Dimitar Vidolov and together with Sunny Pedeva we started Sensei School - a live, online school that takes people who don't have a job or are not too happy at their current one, and trains them to become cyber security professionals.