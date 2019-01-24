Sensei School makes easy to hack your way into a cybersecurity career through accessible education and job guarantee - all without debt, interest rates or the need to travel.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Dimitar VidolovMaker@dvradrebel · Kitesurfing rebel
Hey PH, I'm one of the Co-founders of Sensei School - we believe unemployment and skill gaps must be eliminated. We also think education should be very accessible, should guarantee outcomes while helping companies stay safe and secure. We’d love to hear your ideas about Sensei School, as well as any feedback and answer some questions. Product Hunt Launch Gift: introducing Product Hunt Scholarships! 100% free for 5 people in need! We want to do these (and more) every year, so please help spread the word! PS If you are hiring check www.sensei.school/hire
Upvote Share·