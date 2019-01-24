Log InSign up
Sensei School makes easy to hack your way into a cybersecurity career through accessible education and job guarantee - all without debt, interest rates or the need to travel.

Cybersecurity Today - Darren Van Booven Interview - an episode of Sensei School's Meet-A-Pro seriesMr. Darren Van Booven is a tech executive with over 20 years of experience. He has served in a number of senior executive positions, both in the US federal government as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at the U.S.
Founders Interviews: Dimitar Vidolov of Sensei SchoolDimitar Vidolov has started a live, online cybersecurity school that charges $0 upfront, and expects nothing in return until you land a job paying at least $60,000 a year. Dimitar Vidolov: I'm Dimitar Vidolov and together with Sunny Pedeva we started Sensei School - a live, online school that takes people who don't have a job or are not too happy at their current one, and trains them to become cyber security professionals.
Hey PH, I'm one of the Co-founders of Sensei School - we believe unemployment and skill gaps must be eliminated. We also think education should be very accessible, should guarantee outcomes while helping companies stay safe and secure. We’d love to hear your ideas about Sensei School, as well as any feedback and answer some questions. Product Hunt Launch Gift: introducing Product Hunt Scholarships! 100% free for 5 people in need! We want to do these (and more) every year, so please help spread the word! PS If you are hiring check www.sensei.school/hire
