Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Sennheiser Momentum Four
Sennheiser Momentum Four
The latest flagship offering from Sennheiser
Visit
Upvote 2
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Sennheiser just announced the latest addition to its Momentum lineup of premium, noise-canceling headphones. Priced at $349.95, the new Momentum 4 Wireless headphones look much different than past models
Launched in
Music
,
Audio
by
Sennheiser Momentum Four
About this launch
Sennheiser Momentum Four
The latest flagship offering from Sennheiser
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Sennheiser Momentum Four by
Sennheiser Momentum Four
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Music
,
Audio
. Featured on August 9th, 2022.
Sennheiser Momentum Four
is not rated yet. This is Sennheiser Momentum Four's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#49
Report