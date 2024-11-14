Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. sendsheets 
sendsheets 

sendsheets 

 send personalized emails with google sheets

Free Options
Hey @name! Sendsheets lets you send personalized emails using Gmail and Google Sheets. No more copy paste, or complex mail merge tools. Simply paste the sheets-link and write the email w custom variables. We built it because we wanted it ourselves.
Launched in
Email
Productivity
Spreadsheets
 by
sendsheets 
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Gmail
Cursor
About this launch
sendsheets 
sendsheets  send personalized emails with google sheets
0
reviews
32
followers
sendsheets  by
sendsheets 
was hunted by
Pontus Karlsson
in Email, Productivity, Spreadsheets. Made by
Pontus Karlsson
and
Eric Zakariasson
. Featured on November 19th, 2024.
sendsheets 
is not rated yet. This is sendsheets 's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-