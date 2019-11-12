Discussion
Hola everyone. REALLY excited to officially launch our insane SendFox deal on AppSumo today. For a limited time, you can get SendFox starting at $49 for LIFE. No monthly fees like other email tools. Pay once, get unlimited email sends... forever. Check out the deal here: https://appsumo.com/sendfox/ And let us know any questions you have below. 😃
@noahkagan awesome product!!
I have been using Sendfox for a few months now and I must say it is simply awesome to use. I love how easy and self understanding it is to use and how clean the look and feel is. I have sent tens of thousands of emails through sendfox with no issues! Def worth checking out!
Hi, guys! We're going to be here all day. I'm SUPER excited to be hanging out with you, and answering whatever questions you have. SendFox comes from our years of experience with email marketing at Sumo Group — we made the solution for us, and now we're sharing it with the world. 😃 To give a shout-out to the full team... Noah is the CEO of Sumo Group, helping us give our vision. I'm the General Manager of SendFox, running the day-to-day operations of the team. Garrett is our backend developer making sure the app is epic and stable. Marnie is another one of our backend developers helping make the app quality. Henrique is our designer and frontend developer, making everything pretty and functional. Samantha is our support lead making sure all your questions are answered. Thanks to our ENTIRE team. We can't wait to see how you guys use SendFox!
This looks super solid and I like that it's slimmed down to just the core, necessary features. Is SPF/DKIM verification available for sending from custom domains?