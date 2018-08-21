Send Reality creates virtual walkthroughs for real estate. The next time you shop for a house, apartment, or vacation rental, you’ll be able to walk through the property as if you were there in person, from the comfort of your seat.
Around the web
YC-backed Send Reality makes 3D virtual walkthroughs for residential listingsThe fields of computer vision and VR are difficult. But a new company, Send Reality, is entering the race. The Y Combinator-backed company is looking to offer full 3D-modeling for virtual walkthroughs of real estate listings. Founder and CEO Andrew Chen said he was the kid back in middle school and...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
⭐️
Alexander Smekhov@bitrewards · Managing Director
Great use of VR technology,but here come the issue that the tenant can't check real condition of the appartment/house. It can work as a tool for preliminary choice of appartment
Upvote Share·