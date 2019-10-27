Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Send Moods
Send Moods
Let your customers express how they feel about your products
Marketing
A shopify app that adds moods to products. Let your customers express how they feel about your products with moods.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
8 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Mike Angell
Hunter
Friend is building this and being too fussy about the release. Putting it out there for him so he just ships it!
Upvote
Share
37 minutes ago
Send