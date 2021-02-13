discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Tom Henderson
Maker
"I made you a mixtape." - no one in the past 20 years Nothing shows you care like giving a mixtape you toiled on for days. Give someone the uncomfortable feeling of receiving a handcrafted paper mixtape with your custom playlist, just in time for Valentines day! Because relationships come and go, but mixtapes are forever.
Share
@tom_henderson this is PERFECT timing. You were reading my mind! I wanted to make a mix tape for my husband this weekend and none of our devices have a CD ROM so I scratched that idea completely. And then here comes Send A Mixtape to the rescue. I am going to try to build this!
This is such a cute idea. Perfect for Valentine's Day!
@syswarren Thanks! Glad you like it, was made with all those last minute Valentines in mind!