  1. Home
  2.  → Send a Mixtape

Send a Mixtape

Give a digital playlist on a paper crafted cassette

Funny
Side Projects
Work In Progress
Playlists come and go, but mixtapes are forever.
Paste in your playlist URL and it will automatically be added to the paper mixtape template. Download, print, fold, and hand out some nostalgia.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Tom Henderson
Maker
"I made you a mixtape." - no one in the past 20 years Nothing shows you care like giving a mixtape you toiled on for days. Give someone the uncomfortable feeling of receiving a handcrafted paper mixtape with your custom playlist, just in time for Valentines day! Because relationships come and go, but mixtapes are forever.
Share
Niesha ✌️& ❤️Publicist
@tom_henderson this is PERFECT timing. You were reading my mind! I wanted to make a mix tape for my husband this weekend and none of our devices have a CD ROM so I scratched that idea completely. And then here comes Send A Mixtape to the rescue. I am going to try to build this!
Share
Tom Henderson
Maker
@ni_e_sha Your comment has put a huge smile on my face! Really happy your trying it out. It's going to turn out great 👍
Share
Julie Chabin
Head of Product Design at Product Hunt
This is such a cute idea. Perfect for Valentine's Day!
Share
Tom Henderson
Maker
@syswarren Thanks! Glad you like it, was made with all those last minute Valentines in mind!
Share