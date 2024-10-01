Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Sembly AI
See Sembly AI’s 2 previous launches →
Home
Product
Semblian 2.0
Semblian 2.0
Outsource your time‑consuming tasks to AI
Visit
Upvote 54
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Be the first to experience the next groundbreaking evolution in AI-driven work automation, enabling turn-key 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞. Semblian 2.0 - AI with a deep understanding of you and your work
Launched in
Productivity
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
by
Sembly AI
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Sembly AI
The smartest AI assistant for your online meetings
31
reviews
233
followers
Follow for updates
Semblian 2.0 by
Sembly AI
was hunted by
Andrii Kpyto
in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Andrii Kpyto
,
Gil Makleff
,
Artem Koren
,
Arwin Adityavarna
and
Alec Rogers
. Featured on October 2nd, 2024.
Sembly AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 29 users. It first launched on November 8th, 2021.
Upvotes
54
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report