Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Selfarama Books
Selfarama Books
Personalized picture-books that really look like your kid
Visit
Upvote 10
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Say bye-bye to personalized books that only customise your kid's name and oh-my-god-that's-me to Selfarama, the hardcover art history book. Featuring 12 unique and original portraits of the reader thanks to Ai art.
Launched in
Art
Kids
Books
by
Selfarama Books
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
Selfarama Books
Personalized picture-books that really look like your kid
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Selfarama Books by
Selfarama Books
was hunted by
Tom Ryan
in
Art
,
Kids
,
Books
. Made by
Tom Ryan
. Featured on June 1st, 2023.
Selfarama Books
is not rated yet. This is Selfarama Books's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report