Self-Defined came to me out of harassment. I realised that most people seeking to discuss and to question core aspects of our identity—race, gender identity, sexual orientation, ability (physical and mental), religion, age, physical expression, etc—lacked the adequate vocabulary to engage. I was often asked—with bad intent—to define key core words in conversations over and over again. Dictionaries failed me, as they were written by people who didn't need these words, who didn't want these words. And even when they tried, dictionaries didn't reflect the ever-evolving definitions. It was a way to invalidate my existence through the lack of words. Tired, I wished for a bot that I could tag in and that could self-define. Thus, Self-Defined was born. I imagined a world where a bot could define 'racism' or 'gender non-conformity' or whatever word I was asked to define repeatedly. I imagined a world where a Slack bot could inform a user they were using an ableist slur before it sent. I imagined a world where we could have URLs that preemptively told people that we identify as 'Asian American' and 'pan.' I wanted to make this imagined world a reality. I sincerely believe that words are immensely powerful. Words form policies and laws. Words give us ways to identify ourselves as individuals and to come together as communities. I hope this project allows everyone to self-define who they are and to see themselves in the dictionary, in ways I never have.
