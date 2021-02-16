Seek a Guru

discussion
Alex Guru
Maker
Founder at SeekAGuru.com
🎈
Hello fellow hunters, we are proud to announce the launch of our platform, SeekAGuru, on ProductHunt! We have been in stealth mode for the last couple of months and have signed up hundreds of gurus and disciples. We are creating the world’s leading virtual platform for coaching, advising and learning. SeekAGuru solves a lot of the problems that virtual mentors and coaches have today, with scheduling, payments, security and integration being particular sore points. We solve all those problems and beyond that, our Search feature allows for Gurus to meet even more clients. If you want to be mentored by the best gurus out there, check us out today!
This looks awesome! Congrats to the maker!