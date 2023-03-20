Products
Home
Product
Seed Checks
Ranked #18 for today
Seed Checks
Fill your seed round way faster
Submit your deck in a minute and get access to top investors like Sahil Bloom, Julian Shapiro, and Ryan Hoover. They each write checks between $100K—$3M+ and move quickly on investing.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Venture Capital
,
Money
by
Seed Checks
About this launch
Seed Checks
Fill your seed round way faster
Seed Checks by
Seed Checks
was hunted by
Hiten Shah
in
Fintech
,
Venture Capital
,
Money
. Made by
Julian Shapiro
,
Monty Ngan
and
Mat Vogels
. Featured on March 22nd, 2023.
Seed Checks
is not rated yet. This is Seed Checks's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#18
Week rank
-
