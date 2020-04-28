Discussion
Simon Labahn
Already been using this product, has been very slick and simple to use!
@simon_labahn1 Thanks for providing feedback along the way! Much appreciated 😊
Hi, I'm Mario! 👋 There are lots of widget tools available, ranging from chat widgets to feedback forms. But there's a lack of tools to create custom widgets. Sometimes all we want is a simple and clean widget. And that's what See Memo offers you. See Memo is a project of an independent developer. 🤓 Please let me know if you have feedback!
Super simple to use and implement! 👍