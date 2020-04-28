  1. Home
See Memo

Create custom widgets for your website in minutes.

With See Memo, you can create custom widgets for your website in minutes. Offer helpful hints or gather feedback with simple but flexible widgets.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Simon Labahn
Simon Labahn
Already been using this product, has been very slick and simple to use!
Mario
Mario
Maker
@simon_labahn1 Thanks for providing feedback along the way! Much appreciated 😊
Mario
Mario
Maker
Hi, I'm Mario! 👋 There are lots of widget tools available, ranging from chat widgets to feedback forms. But there's a lack of tools to create custom widgets. Sometimes all we want is a simple and clean widget. And that's what See Memo offers you. See Memo is a project of an independent developer. 🤓 Please let me know if you have feedback!
Alex Reed
Alex Reed
Easy to implement, customisable widgets for your site. Don't need to be a developer to add these widgets in minutes.
Mikkel Dengsoee
Mikkel Dengsoee
Super simple to use and implement! 👍
