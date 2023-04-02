Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Secure ChatGPT Email Writer for Gmail
Secure ChatGPT Email Writer for Gmail

Secure ChatGPT Email Writer for Gmail

Start using ChatGPT for writing emails with peace of mind

Free
Embed
EmoGPT is probably the first ChatGPT browser extension that values your privacy. Designed for Gmail and powered by OpenAI, it doesn't request permissions to any other resources. Furthermore, you can use your own API key to control data retention.
Launched in Email, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence by
Secure ChatGPT Email Writer for Gmail
monday.com for productivity
monday.com for productivity
Ad
Turn your team into a productivity powerhouse

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thank you for showing interest in my extension. Currently, it is only compatible with Chrome. Is anyone here interested in using it on Firefox as well? Please let me know and I'll do my best to release it soon!"

Secure ChatGPT Email Writer for Gmail
The makers of Secure ChatGPT Email Writer for Gmail
About this launch
Secure ChatGPT Email Writer for Gmail
Secure ChatGPT Email Writer for GmailStart using ChatGPT for writing emails with peace of mind
0
reviews
7
followers
Secure ChatGPT Email Writer for Gmail by
Secure ChatGPT Email Writer for Gmail
was hunted by
Mykhailo (Mike) Rokosh
in Email, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Mykhailo (Mike) Rokosh
. Featured on April 2nd, 2023.
Secure ChatGPT Email Writer for Gmail
is not rated yet. This is Secure ChatGPT Email Writer for Gmail's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#389