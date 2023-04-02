EmoGPT is probably the first ChatGPT browser extension that values your privacy. Designed for Gmail and powered by OpenAI, it doesn't request permissions to any other resources. Furthermore, you can use your own API key to control data retention.
"Thank you for showing interest in my extension. Currently, it is only compatible with Chrome. Is anyone here interested in using it on Firefox as well? Please let me know and I'll do my best to release it soon!"
The makers of Secure ChatGPT Email Writer for Gmail