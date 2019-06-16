Secrets of Sand Hill Road

Reviews
Scott Kupor
The book is a compilation of all of the questions I've received from entrepreneurs over the last 10 years about whether and how to raise VC and how best to get the most out of your VC relationship. I've tried to de-mystify what has historically been a black box in the hope that shining a light on the VC industry will encourage more entrepreneurship.
@skupor, what's the most non-intuitive or surprising advice you have for founders raising from VCs?
@rrhoover don't understimate the importance of team. At the early stage, the decision to invest often hinges on team, more so than market or product. The critical question is "Why you?" What makes this team uniquely qualified to win the market vs any of the others that might come along? What do you know - and how did you learn that - that is different from others that gives you an advantage? Big markets are competitive, so execution matters and teams execute.
