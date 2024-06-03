Launches
This is the latest launch from Second
Second V2
Second V2
AI powered codebase maintenance
Second provides automated codebase maintenance, including codebase migrations and upgrades. Connect Second to your GitHub repo, select a maintenance module like AngularJS to React, review the AI agent plan, and run the job.
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Second
Second
AI-Powered Codebase Maintenance
Second V2 by
Second
Michael Seibel
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Eric Rowell
Mason Pierce
. Featured on June 5th, 2024.
Second
5/5 ★
by 22 users. It first launched on March 9th, 2023.
