Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Second.Me by Me.bot
This is a launch from Me.bot
See 6 previous launches
Second.Me by Me.bot
The first network of AIs (Open Source)
Visit
Upvote 74
Train and self-host your own AI while ensuring privacy protection. This AI will reflect your thoughts and preferences and even forms a new AI network.
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Privacy
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Me.bot
Your second brain that enhances your memory & creativity
4.82 out of 5.0
Follow
74
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Second.Me by Me.bot by
Me.bot
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Productivity
,
Privacy
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Hengjia Wang
and
Felix Tao
. Featured on March 21st, 2025.
Me.bot
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 156 users. It first launched on July 3rd, 2023.