Hey PHers 👋 Searchbox is a set of lightweight, performance focused libraries that allow JavaScript developers to build Search UIs declaratively. Who is this for? - Any frontend developer who is looking to build a rich search experience - Any Elasticsearch user who is looking to build a rich search UI Why build it? - Searchbox is a lightweight alternative (a 10x smaller footprint) to ReactiveSearch - a UI components library we have been maintaining since the past 3 years. This library includes our learnings from seeing ReactiveSearch used in several hundreds of projects. - Searchbox is designed to work with any design system (Bootstrap/Material/Vue/your own), can integrate with any kind of UI components (see a demo here for an integration with React Table: https://codesandbox.io/embed/git.... 1. React Searchbox allows React devs to declaratively query Elasticsearch and bind the search state with any UI component of their choice. It comes pre-built with a SearchBox component. You can watch this video to learn more: https://youtu.be/J-TgM1owdgA. Live demo link: https://codesandbox.io/embed/git... 2. Vue Searchbox has a similar aim except it is targeted for Vue Searchbox. You can watch this video to learn more: https://youtu.be/oDLwzf4E6ps. Live demo link: https://codesandbox.io/embed/git... 3. Searchbase is a headless JavaScript library that's framework agnostic. Both React Searchbox and Vue Searchbox are built on top of it. One can use Searchbase to build search UI experiences with Vanilla JS or for other JS frameworks like Angular, Svelte. You can watch this video to learn more: https://youtu.be/MYHpBlqigho.
