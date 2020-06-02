Search Bar for Classroom

Discussion
Micah Cantor
Maker
Hey Producthunt! This spring I graduated from high school, and using Google Classroom over the last four years, I've always been surprised by it's lack of seemingly basic organizational tools like a search bar. I made this extension to let students or teachers easily find the assignment they are looking for, rather than scrolling through the stream. The extension connects to the Google Classroom API to aggregate all of the announcements and assignments for a particular class. Then it uses the fuzzy search library Fuse.js to match the search terms against the coursework. I don't know how many other here use Google Classroom, but if you do, I hope you find this extension useful. It's entirely free and open source, and if you're interested you can take a look at the Github page here: https://github.com/micahcantor/C...
