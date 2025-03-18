Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
SeabassAI
SeabassAI
Discover real-world AI applications and AI-built programs
Visit
Upvote 60
Discover real-world AI applications and AI-built programs. Free listing of projects.
Free
Launch tags:
Marketing
•
SaaS
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
1-800-D2C
Ad
Helping brands find the best tech stacks in the world.
About this launch
SeabassAI
Discover real-world AI applications and AI-built programs.
Follow
60
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
SeabassAI by
SeabassAI
was hunted by
Horse But Ungrateful One
in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Horse But Ungrateful One
. Featured on March 19th, 2025.
SeabassAI
is not rated yet. This is SeabassAI's first launch.