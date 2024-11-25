Subscribe
SDRx

SDRx

AI SDR that puts your outbound on autopilot

SDRx is an AI SDR that builds targeted lists, conducts account research, crafts personalized emails, and adjusts follow-ups to the prospect’s journey. With SDRx, you can grow your pipeline 10x without increasing your SDR headcount.
Launched in
Email
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
 by
SDRx
Particle
Particle
SDRx by
SDRx
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Email, Sales, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Praveen Kumar
,
Vengat Krishnaraj
,
Ashok Kumar Kammara
and
Akshay Kannan
. Featured on December 5th, 2024.
