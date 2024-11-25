Launches
SDRx
AI SDR that puts your outbound on autopilot
SDRx is an AI SDR that builds targeted lists, conducts account research, crafts personalized emails, and adjusts follow-ups to the prospect’s journey. With SDRx, you can grow your pipeline 10x without increasing your SDR headcount.
Launched in
Email
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
by
About this launch
Grow Your Pipeline 10x Without Adding SDR Headcount
SDRx by
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Email
,
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Praveen Kumar
,
Vengat Krishnaraj
,
Ashok Kumar Kammara
and
Akshay Kannan
. Featured on December 5th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is SDRx's first launch.
Upvotes
36
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
