Home
Product
Scusi
Ranked #9 for today
Scusi
Transcriptions for iMessage
Free
Scusi adds transcription and playback speed control directly in iMessage. Just drag and drop any iMessage voice note onto the Scusi overlay to transcribe it. We got annoyed with the voice note player in iMessage, so we made it better.
Launched in
Menu Bar Apps
,
iMessage Apps
by
Scusi
About this launch
Scusi by
Scusi
was hunted by
Jordi Bruin
in
Menu Bar Apps
,
iMessage Apps
. Made by
Jordi Bruin
and
Hidde van der Ploeg
. Featured on July 14th, 2022.
Scusi
is not rated yet. This is Scusi's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Daily rank
#9
Weekly rank
#91
