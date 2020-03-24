Discussion
Hey there product lovers! 👋 I’m Jany, founder of a front-end development company Webscope.io, and I’m excited to be launching our tool Scrumie on Product Hunt. 🎉 Initially, we developed Scrumie for our internal needs. Soon we realised how much Scrumie helped us with the team management challenges we had. Therefore we decided to make Scrumie public to give a chance to other companies to try Scrumie as well. What’s Scrumie? Scrumie makes things easier for your team and makes you feel like a team, even when separated. It gives you a simple overview of the work done in your team, team members' availability, and much more. It has a clear design and it's suitable for every team member who wants to know what's happening in the team anytime. What’s the story behind developing Scrumie? As we grew bigger at Webscope.io and new projects were coming up, we realised that it became challenging to keep the entire company in sync. We were missing (especially project managers and tech leads) information about what team members have done, what they plan to do, and if they plan some vacation and more. Since we also opened a small branch in Dnipro, Ukraine, we also faced common problems with remote teams. All of the mentioned issues led us to arrange dozens of endless sync-up meetings which took us much time. Everything put together, we needed to solve the problem. Since we couldn’t find a suitable tool on the market (too complex, not user-friendly, too expensive solutions etc.), we decided to develop our own one. ⚒️ And now it’s also available to you! Let's keep the entire team in sync even if team members are working from home or any other place. Scrumie’s features: ✅ Unlimited number of workspaces, teams and users 🔍 Detailed teamwork overview 🗒️ Virtual daily stand-ups 📅 Team members' availability 🌍 Time zones overview ↔️ Integrations (e.g. Slack), custom apps We are releasing a public Beta version that is free to use for any company that is struggling with the team management, especially in these difficult times. Please, let us know if there’s anything that we can do better in Scrumie. 🤗 Missing any features? We are ready to listen to your feedback! Thanks very much for your support! 🙏🏻
