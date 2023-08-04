Products
  Home
  Product
  Scroll greetings
Scroll greetings

Scroll, reveal, and share

It's not a typical greeting site where you greet your loved one with animated cards with greeting messages. It's more like a delightful twist greeting where the greeting is revealed while you scroll the page.
Launched in
Web App
User Experience
Tech
 by
Scroll Greetings
About this launch
Scroll greetings by
was hunted by
Mohan Sai Teki
in Web App, User Experience, Tech. Made by
Mohan Sai Teki
. Featured on August 6th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Scroll Greetings's first launch.
