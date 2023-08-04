Products
Home
→
Product
→
Scroll greetings
Scroll greetings
Scroll, reveal, and share
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
It's not a typical greeting site where you greet your loved one with animated cards with greeting messages. It's more like a delightful twist greeting where the greeting is revealed while you scroll the page.
Launched in
Web App
User Experience
Tech
by
Scroll Greetings
About this launch
Scroll Greetings
Scroll. Reveal. Share
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Scroll greetings by
Scroll Greetings
was hunted by
Mohan Sai Teki
in
Web App
,
User Experience
,
Tech
. Made by
Mohan Sai Teki
. Featured on August 6th, 2023.
Scroll Greetings
is not rated yet. This is Scroll Greetings's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
