Scrintal
Go from ideas to insights, one block at a time
Scrintal is the Playground for the Mind - the most enjoyable way to shape ideas. A powerful canvas where insights are built one block at a time. We make the transition between thinking, writing, and sharing instant, without switching context.
Productivity
Writing
Notes
About this launch
Playground for the Mind
Scrintal by
Productivity
Writing
Notes
Philipp
Furkan Bayraktar
Filip Lind
Daiana Moyano
Bengisu Bayraktar
Ece Kural
Mathias Björk
Ersin Sezgin
. Featured on October 15th, 2024.
5/5 ★
