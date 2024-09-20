  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Scrintal
    Scrintal

    Scrintal

    Go from ideas to insights, one block at a time

    Free Options
    Scrintal is the Playground for the Mind - the most enjoyable way to shape ideas. A powerful canvas where insights are built one block at a time. We make the transition between thinking, writing, and sharing instant, without switching context.
    Launched in
    Productivity
    Writing
    Notes
     by
    Scrintal
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Slack
    Figma
    Stripe
    About this launch
    Scrintal
    ScrintalPlayground for the Mind
    2reviews
    342
    followers
    Scrintal by
    Scrintal
    was hunted by
    KP
    in Productivity, Writing, Notes. Made by
    Philipp
    ,
    Furkan Bayraktar
    ,
    Filip Lind
    ,
    Daiana Moyano
    ,
    Bengisu Bayraktar
    ,
    Ece Kural
    ,
    Mathias Björk
    and
    Ersin Sezgin
    . Featured on October 15th, 2024.
    Scrintal
    is rated 5/5 by 0 users. This is Scrintal's first launch.
    Upvotes
    147
    Vote chart
    Comments
    48
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -