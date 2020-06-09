Scribe by Cursive

  1. Home
Create step-by-step user guides, with a simple click

Know how to do something cool or useful?
One click, Scribe will watch you work your magic and automatically turn what you do into an easy-to-share PDF guide. Create user guides for onboarding, training, product documentation, remote support, edu, and more.
Alex MacCaw
Hunter
Scribe makes it easy to document anything in a jiff. Sharing what you know > keeping it to yourself. And now, it no longer requires macgyvering gdocs, screenshots, and illustrations together into something legible.
Jennifer Smith
Maker
Hey everyone! First off, thanks @maccaw for hunting us! We’re super stoked to be launching Scribe here on Product Hunt! We’re the team behind Cursive, a no-code automation platform. We originally built Scribe as an internal tool to document workflows to be automated. In working with our customers, we’ve seen that oftentimes documenting workflows is a challenge in and of itself. Here’s what we’ve learned: 🚫 Most process know-how is not written down - it lives in people’s minds as tribal knowledge 📓 What has been written down is static and stale - think of the training manual that no one opens again after on-boarding 🤯 No one likes creating user guides - it’s annoying and tedious to write up process steps in a google doc, create and import screenshots, paste images into emails, etc ℹ️ Yet, it’s more important than ever - with the rise of remote work, sharing “how-to” knowledge (digitally) has become a critical business imperative 💁‍♂️ We need a simpler way to share what we know with others - that doesn’t add to already heavy slack/zoom/email/communications overhead. Content needs to be easy to consume and even easier to create; ideally, it’s asynchronous, reusable for the creator, skimmable and digestible for the reader at their own pace, and referenceable for everyone. We realized that what we’d built with Scribe could be a solution to this problem. With this beta release of Scribe, we’ve made it easier than ever before to capture and share your “how-to” knowledge. One click, Scribe will watch you work your magic and turn what you do into an illustrated, shareable step-by-step user guide. Create guides for product documentation, training, on-boarding, remote support, and more. Download Scribe beta now to start creating. And best of all - Scribe is free to beta users! Check it out - we’d love your feedback 🙏
Rajiv Ayyangar
So it's easy as recording a loom...but instead of a video it outputs docs? (I hate the slowness of fast-forwarding through video...this seems elegant).
Jennifer Smith
Maker
@rajiv_ayyangar yup, exactly! you got it. for the times when you'd rather have a written doc to refer back to, at your own pace. (like for me, learning to cook right now, i always read recipes, never watch videos - so i don't have to constantly ffwd and rewind)
Aaron Podolny
Maker
@rajiv_ayyangar Exactly :) Although video is powerful for storytelling, it's not a great medium for sharing a task, where the user is following along at her own pace. Imagine building IKEA furniture with only a YouTube video. How-to guides are the right tool for the job.
Brian Adamovich
Easy to use, intuitive, overall great!
