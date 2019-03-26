Scribble 2.0

Why we're building 24 businesses in 12 months | West Vesey

We're building 24 internet businesses in 12 months. In the past 8 months, we've launched 8. 4 of them have been profitable, producing >$50,000. If you do the math, we're running behind. We're 2/3 of the way through the year, and we've only launched 1/3 of the products we need to.