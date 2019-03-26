Scribble 2.0

Scribble is a simple, no BS blog-writing subscription for startups, small businesses, and indie makers. Blogs are great growth tools, but they take a lot of time to maintain. Scribble solves that with a hands-off solution for busy founders.
Matt Henderson
Hey guys! 👋 About 6 months ago we launched the first version of Scribble here on Product Hunt. Scribble is a simple, no BS blog-writing subscription for startups, small businesses, and indie makers. Since launching our 1.0 we’ve learned a lot about how to run a service like this, and today we’re launching a huge revamp: 📝 We’ve about doubled the amount of writers on the team (all native English-speaking, all based in the USA) 💵 We’ve optimized our pricing & ops models to make us the most affordable premium writing service available (without outsourcing or white labeling) ⚡️ We've put together a new dashboard for you to track your order status and SEO / keyword rankings 🤖 Content production workflow optimized more for SEO and keyword targeting If you want to give Scribble a try, you can use the discount code EARLYADOPTERS at checkout for 20% off forever. This code expires in 3 days! Would love to hear your feedback, and happy to answer any questions 🙂 – Matt & Aaron
