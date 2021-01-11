Screpy 2.0
AI-based pagespeed monitoring and analysis
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Mustafa Aydemir
MakerCo-Founder at Screpy
👋 Hey hunters! I was waiting for this day for months and that’s why I’m so excited today. 🥳 🎈 --- ❓ Do you have enough control over your website? With Screpy, you no longer have to be a professional for SEO monitoring! AI-Based Screpy offers a great solution as an SEO tool for rocketing website rankings so you can be tough enough to compete with professionals! 👉 PageSpeed monitoring, Uptime monitoring, SEO monitoring, Keyword tracker, Syntax Checker, and the best automatically generated tasks! It is what Screpy does to make you reach more. --- 🔍 So, what makes Screpy different from other SEO tools? 🚀 Don't compromise Pagespeed Screpy knows that your website speed directly affects your website conversion rate. Use Screpy, track your development, see your scores for each parameter to change the fate of your graphics. ✅ Everything is under your control with step-by-step tasks You don't have to think about how to deal with dozens of different warnings you get from audits! Screpy offers ways to increase your score with simple tasks that can be easily understood and implemented. Follow the tips and rocket your score! 🔔 Get real-time notifications about downtimes Is your website live and everything ok? You cannot sit at the computer and follow it all the time. Screpy does it for you! It sends instant notifications about your website's downtime. When your server is tidy up, you will be informed again by Screpy. ⚡ All your pages are at your fingertips Raise the power of your website by rocketing the power of -all your pages! Screpy analyzes not only your home page but all the pages on your website. Each report and task presented specifically to your pages. 🔑 Follow the development of your projects step by step for each keyword Rising or falling? Screpy offers real-time data to you. Create just the right SEO strategy after obtaining data. ♥ Enjoy tracking all your projects - not just one, but all on one page! - from one platform! ---------------------------------------------- 🔥🔥 SPECIAL OFFER : 30% Discount 🔥🔥 🔥🔥 Coupon Code : producthunt30 🔥🔥 ---------------------------------------------- Cheers!
Share
Nice and quite complex product. Great job, congrats!