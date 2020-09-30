Screpy
Hey Hunters! 👋 I was waiting for this day for months and that’s why I’m so excited today. 🥳 💃 I am working on Screpy last 6 months with my team and during this time we got a lot of feedback. Thanks to this feedbacks, We had the opportunity to develop Screpy even more. 🙏 We worked very hard as a team, and in this why making Screpy one of the easiest analysis tools to use. Without further ado, I want to talk about what you can do with Screpy. 🤩 As everyone knows, all website needs traffic and you need to analyze it constantly to get more traffic for your website. 🔝 As a freelance designer, I need to analyze my client's websites constantly. 👀 I had to use many different tools - like SEO, Keywords, Pagespeed, Uptime, Syntax errors etc.- can do these analyzes. But I couldn’t find any tool where I can do all the analyses in one place. 🤔 I felt that many developers and designers experienced this deficiency and I decided to gather all these tools on one platform. What can I do with Screpy? 🌟 Stop worrying about missing important website metrics or checking multiple platforms. 😍 Screpy combines the top website analytics and SEO tools you need to make sure your website is performing at top speed. 🔎 Stay on top of your most important metrics. SEO Audit, Pagespeed, W3C Validator, Uptime Monitoring, and Google Rank Checker (SERP) are all included with Screpy. 🔝 Get downtime alerts, verify all the W3C standards on your website, and track your keyword ranking. 👍 With Screpy, you can test your website and monitor page speed all in one easy-to-use dashboard. 📊 See all your stats in one place, so you can identify and correct any issues and optimize your website based on real time data. ❤️ Improve your website performance with access to all the analytics and tools you need. Best for: Website owners and marketers who want to improve website ranking and performance. 💡 After experience Screpy, please feel free to leave a comment. 🙏
