Easily search and organize your screenshots (iOS App)

Screenshot PRO is the iOS App that will allow you to find your screenshots by searching within the text they contain, organizing them by adding tags, protecting them with FaceID and compressing them to save space on your device
Screenshots Pro kurzfristig kostenlos: App verwaltet BildschirmfotosDie Ende Oktober zum Preis von 1 Euro in den App Store gestartet iOS-Anwendung Screenshots Pro wird gerade kostenlos angeboten und sollte ausprobiert werden, wenn auf eurem Gerät viele Bildschirmfotos geknipst werden. Die App kann die Screenshots aus dem Kamera-Archiv entfernen, bietet euch die nötigen Werkzeuge an, um diese zu verschlagworten und ist zudem in [...]
Discussion
Giuseppe Travasoni
Maker
Hey Product Hunters 👋 How many screenshots have you saved on your device? Do you have the photo library full of disorganized and hardly accessible screenshots? In Beatcode (our company) we had this problem and we wanted to solve it ... so we created Screenshot PRO! Screenshot PRO is the application that allows you to manage all your screenshots by categorizing them and making the text they contain searchable. With Screenshot PRO you can: 🔍 Search within the text contained in each screenshot ↗️ Export the text of each screenshot 🏷 Tag your screenshots to better organize them 🔒 Protect your data: all screenshots will be protected with Face ID, Touch ID or numeric code 🗜 Compress the size of your screenshots (about 60%) without compromising quality and readability 🧹 Automatically import all screenshots in Screenshot PRO ⭐️ Quickly save and access your favorite screenshots Screenshot PRO is a 🆓 Freemium application and we want to reward the fastest Product Hunters by providing 40 promo-codes 🎁 to get the premium features for free (send us a mail to feedback@knowledgeworks.it to get it). We look forward to receive your feedback on how to improve the app or to know what you think about Screenshot PRO! Screenshot PRO is now available for iOS only but we are already working on the Android version so ... stay tuned!
Budget T
Clean and useful, I should use it a little more to discover it's potential but I like it
Scott
Cool app! May I ask you where OCR elaboration takes place? Do you upload images somewhere to detect text?
Giuseppe Travasoni
Maker
Hi @scott34793718, we care about your privacy and we developed an Machine Learning algorithm that takes place on your device, we are not uploading anything to any server.
