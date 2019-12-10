Discussion
Hey Product Hunters 👋 How many screenshots have you saved on your device? Do you have the photo library full of disorganized and hardly accessible screenshots? In Beatcode (our company) we had this problem and we wanted to solve it ... so we created Screenshot PRO! Screenshot PRO is the application that allows you to manage all your screenshots by categorizing them and making the text they contain searchable. With Screenshot PRO you can: 🔍 Search within the text contained in each screenshot ↗️ Export the text of each screenshot 🏷 Tag your screenshots to better organize them 🔒 Protect your data: all screenshots will be protected with Face ID, Touch ID or numeric code 🗜 Compress the size of your screenshots (about 60%) without compromising quality and readability 🧹 Automatically import all screenshots in Screenshot PRO ⭐️ Quickly save and access your favorite screenshots Screenshot PRO is a 🆓 Freemium application and we want to reward the fastest Product Hunters by providing 40 promo-codes 🎁 to get the premium features for free (send us a mail to feedback@knowledgeworks.it to get it). We look forward to receive your feedback on how to improve the app or to know what you think about Screenshot PRO! Screenshot PRO is now available for iOS only but we are already working on the Android version so ... stay tuned!
Clean and useful, I should use it a little more to discover it's potential but I like it
Cool app! May I ask you where OCR elaboration takes place? Do you upload images somewhere to detect text?
Hi @scott34793718, we care about your privacy and we developed an Machine Learning algorithm that takes place on your device, we are not uploading anything to any server.
