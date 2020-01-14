Screenie 2
Noah
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! Back in 2016 we posted the first version of Screenie for the community here and we were beyond excited to see all the positive feedback and to learn from the constructive criticism. Now it's 2020 🤯and we're ready to share something new. Screenie 2 is a completely re-imagined app with a new sleek user interface and major stability and performance improvements. Most importantly though, Screenie 2 is the first app using optical character recognition technology available only in macOS Catalina to enable you to search the text inside your screenshots! Some other great features: - Change the location where macOS saves your screenshots - Bring up the Screenie Panel from a global keyboard shortcut - Option to disable the native macOS screenshot previewer in the bottom right corner - New theme and styling options As a special thank you to the community here we're happy to give all Product Hunt users 50% off when using the discount code GOLDENKITTY at checkout!
