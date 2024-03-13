Launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Screen Ruler - for Google Chrome
Screen Ruler - for Google Chrome

Measure the web

Free Options
Screen Ruler is the perfect companion for web developers and designers. See sizes, distances, margins and paddings of any element on any web page.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Developer Tools
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
59
followers
was hunted by
Myster Violets
in Chrome Extensions, Developer Tools. Made by
Myster Violets
Featured on April 5th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Web Ruler - for Google Chrome's first launch.
Upvotes
55
Vote chart
Comments
13
Vote chart
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#105