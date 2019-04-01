Screen Cleaner by Google Files

Google's April Fools event features an upgrade to the Google Files app. Screen Cleaner uses the Smudge Detector API, geometric dirt models and haptic micromovement generator to dislodge dirt and smudges from your phone screen.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Amazing what Google can do with their technology, seemingly constantly pushing the envelope on April 1st 😎
Upvote Share·