ScrapX

Monitor your competitors

Free
Stay ahead of your competitors - Our service tracks the websites you select on a daily basis and notifies you of any changes, whether it's a new headline or a new product that's been released.
Launched in
Marketing
SEO
SaaS
ScrapX
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"If you are missing any other features, just let me know."

The makers of ScrapX
About this launch
0
reviews
10
followers
ScrapX by
was hunted by
Henrik Lippke
in Marketing, SEO, SaaS. Made by
Henrik Lippke
. Featured on December 2nd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is ScrapX's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-