LinkedIn scraper without limit

Free Options
LinkedIn scraper API designed for a singular purpose: Real-time data scraping of profile information and all company-related data. Without cookies, without limit.
Launched in
API
LinkedIn
Data & Analytics
 by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
DigitalOcean
Supabase
PostgreSQL
About this launch
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in API, LinkedIn, Data & Analytics. Made by Julien Keraval
Julien Keraval
and
Iliès Graffion
Featured on July 23rd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is ScrapIn's first launch.
Upvotes
48
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-