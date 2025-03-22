Launches
Scoutt.it
Scoutt.it
Portfolio builder for non-front-end web developers
Build your online developers portfolio online that non-techies like managers, recruiters and HR want to read, without thinking about design and responsiveness.
Hiring
Design Tools
Productivity
About this launch
Scoutt.it
Portfolio builder for non-front-end web developers
Scoutt.it by
Scoutt.it
was hunted by
Julien DOLAIS
in
Hiring
Design Tools
Productivity
. Made by
Julien DOLAIS
. Featured on March 23rd, 2025.
Scoutt.it
is not rated yet. This is Scoutt.it's first launch.