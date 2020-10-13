  1. Home
  2.  → Scouts & Angels - The Inves...

Scouts & Angels - The Investing Network

Connect with 10,000+ VCs, Scouts, Angels, & Solo-Capitalists

Scouts, Angels, and Solo-Capitalists are critical to the fundraising process yet they're invisible to most Founders.
Today we're launching Scouts & Angels, an extension to Signal —the investing network— to supercharge the "fundraising UX".
Announcing Scouts & Angels - The Investing Network (Signal 3.0)By Morgan Beller & the NFX team The unseen force behind many venture capital investments are their friends. Their friends that help them find opportunities, introduce them to teams, evaluate companies, and build trust with Founders. These friends come with various titles - CEO, VP or operator by day and Scout, Angel or Solo-Capitalist by night.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Cathryn Herbst
Maker
🎈
Product @NFX
Hey PH! I’m a product manager at NFX (a seed-stage VC in the Bay Area + Israel) and one of the makers of Scouts & Angels (the newest expansion to Signal). Our team started Signal in 2017 to build the investing network for the startup community. Now with 10,000+ VCs and 100,000+ Founders, we’re extending the network to Scouts & Angels, a group rarely recognized but crucial to the ecosystem.
Upvote
Share