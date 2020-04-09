Discussion
Jonny Platt
Maker
Hey Hunters! Ever been stuck for content ideas to promote your new app or tool? I've built Scout Suggest to make it simple to deep dive into all the questions your customers are asking Google. Start writing to target these long tail keyword variations and you'll be seeing your Google results rise in no time. What makes this different to other keyword tools, I hear you ask? The main difference is that while tools like Ubersuggest will simply append letters of the alphabet to try and trigger a range of suggestions for each letter, we pass phrases and sentence fragments too. This is a great way to tease out from Google the actual questions and phrases people are typing to Google, giving you a far more specific set of results. And the more specific you can get, the more likely you are to rank on the first page. Perhaps your site is too young to rank for 'best cheese' - but if you were to focus on more specific terms like 'best cheese for fondue' you'd have far less competition. It can be pretty daunting trying to organize a list of 1,000s of keywords from other tools, so once your suggestions have finished generating I run an n-gram analysis on them, grouping the keywords into similar themes to help you spot trends and possible content ideas. Give it a try - and let me know what could make it even more useful for you 😅
I used plenty of tools over the last 20 years and it is the simplest tool to get google suggestions, other keywords that you wouldn't normally find in your long tail pro, semrush. The interface is second to none one of the most thought out and easy to use above all keyword tools. The fact that it gives you phrase and sentence fragments makes content ideas very easy. Whilst using it I have plenty of opportunities to rank on the top page of google for terms that you will find no keyword tool suggest, and w all know that the more number #1 in Google you have the more you can get, So, two thumbs up from me!
