Hi Product Hunt 👋, A big thank you to @chrismessina for hunting us! 🙏 Being an avid fan of r/workspaces and r/battlestations, I noticed that many Reddit users were often asking about the products used in those setup photos. At the same time, an increasing number of creators, Twitch streamers and YouTubers were showcasing their own setups across various social media. Based on this observation, scooget.com is created as a website for sharing your setup with interactive shoppable photos. Scooget allows you to: - Get inspired by cool WFH, gaming, minimal, etc setups. - Discover products that others are using in their setups easily i.e. social proof. - Share your setup with shoppable photos to social media, or anywhere with a URL. - Monetize through affiliates. - Upvote your favourite setups with leaderboards under different #hashtags. - Engage with creators and setup enthusiasts. This is our first launch in Product Hunt and I’m really excited to introduce a new ‘Click-to-Ask’ on photo feature. You can now ask or comment directly on anything in a photo, which will add functionality to our existing Click-to-Buy photo feature. With this, Scooget aims to re-imagine the way we use photos for sharing. I’ll be around to answer any questions you might have. You can also reach me via Twitter. Thanks a lot for supporting us and we look forward to your comments and feedback 🤗
