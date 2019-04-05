Science in March 2019

If you don't know yet, Bullets.tech is a place where we publish summaries of articles for science enthusiasts every day.
This e-book contains 59 summaries created by us based on scientific articles published in March 2019.
Today we're starting new series at Bullets.tech. With each first newsletter distribution in the following month, we will include an e-book with summaries of all articles published in the previous month. We divided articles into the following chapters: Science, Psychology, Cosmos, History, Society, Medicine, Technology, Nature. Why e-book? 1. We publish summaries of articles which do not lose "value" overnight. 2. Reading longer content on the Internet is rather uncomfortable for some (for me!). People who joined recently can choose to read previous texts online or in a new e-book (60 pages of knowledge!). 3. The e-book will serve as a summary of the month, just like the newsletter is the week's summary. Thank you for your interest and we hope you will enjoy reading!
