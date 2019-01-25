Schop
Image-Based shopping list builder
Schop is an image-based shopping list builder that makes shopping experience fun and much better.
You can add items by scanning barcodes, texting or simply speaking.
Reviews
- Pros:
Shows actual image of products.
Many different type of lists can be created.
Sharing your list with other users.

Cons:
User experience would be better, some button combinations are not handy
I am not a big fan of grocery shopping and thinking that it takes so much time to decide what to buy. I discovered this app for a long time ago and it definitely helps since you may see the actual product image on your shopping list, this makes everything even easier when someone shared his/her list -in my case it is my wife- you know exactly what to buy and it is important to save your relationship :LOL:
Then I discovered that I may make my own lists like PS4 games, car accessories and gadget wishlists! Magically what I look for appears as an actual image on the lists! So thumbs-up!This is OA has used this product for one year.