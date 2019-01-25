Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Schop

Schop

Image-Based shopping list builder

get it
#4 Product of the DayToday

Schop is an image-based shopping list builder that makes shopping experience fun and much better.

You can add items by scanning barcodes, texting or simply speaking.

Reviews

Tarık Çayır
Erdem Tonyalı
Doğukan Güven Nomak
 +3 reviews
Helpful
  • This is OA
    This is OA
    Pros: 

    Shows actual image of products.
    Many different type of lists can be created.
    Sharing your list with other users.

    Cons: 

    User experience would be better, some button combinations are not handy

    I am not a big fan of grocery shopping and thinking that it takes so much time to decide what to buy. I discovered this app for a long time ago and it definitely helps since you may see the actual product image on your shopping list, this makes everything even easier when someone shared his/her list -in my case it is my wife- you know exactly what to buy and it is important to save your relationship :LOL:

    Then I discovered that I may make my own lists like PS4 games, car accessories and gadget wishlists! Magically what I look for appears as an actual image on the lists! So thumbs-up!

    This is OA has used this product for one year.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Levent Aşkan
Levent Aşkan
Makers
Levent Aşkan
Levent Aşkan
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Levent Aşkan
Levent AşkanMaker@leventask
Hey Product Hunters, This is Levent from Needsflow marketing team. Schop App. is a product of Needsflow brand which creates solutions to improve the shopping experience. While we were searching for an image based shopping list maker, we failed to find an appropriate solution so, we decided to build one. What distinguishes Schop App. from others: - It’s an image based shopping list. ( not icons etc. ) - You can add products by scanning their barcodes or simply speaking. - Products you purchase and clear from your lists are stored in your purchase history so that you can have your own shopping history. If you want to add more than 30 items to your list, all you need to pay is 1$ to unlock the item limit. It’s only available for iOS platform right now, and we are working for Android as well. Happy to hear your comments and thoughts.
Upvote (2)·
Kalman Speier
Kalman Speier@kalman_speier
@leventask great idea, really nice app. may ask you what kind of api/db are you using to find products from barcodes?
Upvote ·