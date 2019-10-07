Log InSign up
Scenty

Sniff out the sentiment in your conversations.

Scenty helps you sniff out the sentiment of your conversations:
👃 Set keywords for sentiment tracking
👃 Analyze text
👃 Interpretation of your sentiment data
👃 Catch the scent of your company culture, employee strengths & more
👃 Build with the Scenty API
How to sniff out the sentiment of your company culture | Blog | Hi5Have you ever caught a whiff of toxic culture in a conversation at work, but then brushed it off because your co-worker's probably just having a bad day? Toxic workplace culture is a killer when it comes to employee engagement, and you could argue that the words spoken at work define the culture.
Sharné McDonald
Maker
Hey Hunters! I’m Sharné, a Hi5 Hero. We just launched a new side project, called 👃Scenty - a simple sentiment tracker for your conversations. Why did we build this? Oftentimes, you receive feedback from co-workers or clients in email or social media and struggle to gauge whether it’s really good or bad. So we decided to launch a simple, online sentiment tracker tool to help you catch the scent of your conversations. Scenty is not only for Hi5 users, but for everyone looking to gauge the sentiment of their conversations. Find out whether you have an amazing or toxic company culture based on your values, analyse the strengths of your employees based on reviews, or check on customer experience based on feedback. More info at: scenty.get5.io
