Sharné McDonald
Maker
Hey Hunters! I’m Sharné, a Hi5 Hero. We just launched a new side project, called 👃Scenty - a simple sentiment tracker for your conversations. Why did we build this? Oftentimes, you receive feedback from co-workers or clients in email or social media and struggle to gauge whether it’s really good or bad. So we decided to launch a simple, online sentiment tracker tool to help you catch the scent of your conversations. Scenty is not only for Hi5 users, but for everyone looking to gauge the sentiment of their conversations. Find out whether you have an amazing or toxic company culture based on your values, analyse the strengths of your employees based on reviews, or check on customer experience based on feedback. More info at: scenty.get5.io
