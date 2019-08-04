Log InSign up
Scavenger

An augmented reality scavenger hunt for cash prizes

Scavenger is an AR scavenger hunt where players can win hundreds of real dollars. The game is built upon a network of clues that are placed in cities across the United States. We're utilizing mixed reality to create the most engaging experience for players.
** Fun Announcement ** Since there's a heavy bias of users who use Product Hunt located in San Fransisco, we've decided to launch a treasure hunt in SF in celebration of our launch. 💲Good Luck 💲 Hey everyone! My partner and I built Scavenger because we noticed a real gap in the social gaming market. We could see the right components in other games. But, for some reason, no one had hit on combining them creatively and effectively to make something that was truly compelling. So far, we've reached over 1k MAU since launching in early July, and now have recurring games in Chicago with plans to expand in the coming months. We are just getting started 😊 We hope you enjoy, every bit of feedback is welcomed!
