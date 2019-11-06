Log InSign up
Scanwell Health UTI Test

Test and treat UTIs from your smartphone

Scanwell is a modern diagnostics company. We've created the only at-home UTI test with same-day treatment options. Get test results in 2 minutes and immediately connect to treatment, all from your smartphone.
Hi Product Hunt! Meet Scanwell! We're making healthcare more accessible through smartphone-enabled diagnostics. Our flagship product is the first FDA-cleared, at-home UTI test and treatment service. By taking the same urine test performed in doctor’s offices, clinics, hospitals, etc. and making it accessible to anyone who has a Scanwell UTI test kit and a smartphone, we've allowed people to avoid the time and expense of in-person doctor visits without sacrificing quality of care.
